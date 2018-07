The EBRD supports the modernisation of public transport in Ukraine with a loan of up to €13 million for the acquisition of up to 72 low-floor trolleybuses for the city of Mariupol.

"The funds, provided to the communal enterprise Mariupolske Tramvaino-Troleybusne Upravlinnya (MTTU), will also finance spare parts and maintenance equipment as well as the modernization of the existing trolleybus depot and the reconstruction of the catenary network. The loan will be fully secured by a municipal guarantee and complemented by a loan of up to €2 million from the Clean Technology Fund and a €3 million grant from the Eastern Europe Energy Efficiency and Environment Partnership (E5P), to which the European Union is the largest contributor," the statement says.

According to the report, the new trolleybuses will be used on the existing routes as well as connect a currently isolated district along Morskoi Boulevard sea front to the existing trolleybus network and facilitate easier access for passengers with prams and those with limited mobility including the elderly and disabled travelers.

Besides, the Bank’s investment will reduce the upgraded trolleybus fleet’s electricity consumption by approximately 40 per cent, resulting in a reduction in air pollution, especially particulate matter including black carbon, CO2 and nitrous oxides.

"The project will support the city in reaching its emission reduction targets agreed under the EU Covenant of Mayors program. The EBRD will mobilize an additional €460,000 in technical assistance grants to support the project implementation and transform the company into a more commercial structure including the development of a sustainable urban mobility plan. The funds will be provided by the EU Municipal Project Support Facility," the statement says.

