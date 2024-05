Share:













The National Agency of Ukraine for Finding, Tracing, and Management of Assets Derived from Corruption and Other Crimes (ARMA) suggests transferring Nasosenergomash [Sumy pump and energy equipment plant] and the Scientific-Research and Design Institute of Nuclear and Energy Pump Equipment JSC under the control of the Energoatom national nuclear energy-generating company.

This follows from a statement by the ARMA, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"The actual owner and ultimate beneficiary of the specified enterprise is a citizen of the russian federation, and according to law enforcement officers, this plant supplied the russian federation with equipment for the construction and repair of nuclear power plants. Therefore, he was arrested as part of criminal proceedings. Later, the corporate rights and property of the plant were transferred by court order ARMA for management," the message reads.

According to the report, currently, on the initiative of the ARMA, appropriate consultations have been held, and a roadmap for the transfer of seized assets to Energoatom is being worked out to ensure the interests of Ukraine.

It is noted that Nasosenergomash is an important facility for the critical infrastructure of Ukraine, as it is one of the largest enterprises specializing in the development and production of pumping equipment for the oil and gas industry, energy, water management, the agricultural sector, and housing and communal services.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Verkhovna Rada allowed the ARMA to manage funds in foreign currency.