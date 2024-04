Share:













Copied



A fire broke out in russian Omsk at a company on the Krasnoyarsk tract - three tanks with oil products broke out there.

Local residents reported this on social networks, as well as russian Ministry of Emergencies.

"On the Krasnoyarsk tract three tanks with oil products are burning, each with a volume of 200 liters. Previously, the fire area is 500 square meters," the Ministry of Emergencies of the russian federation reported at 9:56 a.m.

15 pieces of equipment and two fire trains were involved in extinguishing the fire.

In russia, it is reported that the fire was contained, but on an area of 1,000 square meters. That is, since the first message, the fire has spread rapidly.

At the same time, the russian authorities have not yet reported the causes of the fire.

Videos from the scene of the fire also began to appear online.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a fire occurred in russian Voronezh at the ENIKmash-V machine-building plant.

Also in April, the Elektroizolit plant burned in the moscow region of the aggressor state, the main products of which are insulating materials. The fire area was 3,000 square meters.