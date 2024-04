Share:













Last day, April 20, there were 115 combat clashes between the Defense Forces and the russian occupation army. Most of the attacks - 32 - were repelled by the Ukrainian soldiers on the Avdiivka axis.

This is stated in the morning operational update of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, published on Facebook.

In total, the enemy launched 15 missile and 63 air strikes, carried out 109 attacks from multiple rocket launchers on the positions of our troops and settlements.

During the past day, the following settlements suffered aviation strikes: Kozacha Lopan, Synkivka, Slobozhanske, Neskuchne, Peremoha, Kharkiv Region; Stelmakhivka, Luhansk Region; Novosadove, Yampolivka, Chasiv Yar, Oleksandropil, Novooleksandrivka, Soloviove, Novobakhmutivka, Berdychi, Niu York, Krasnohorivka, Ocheretyne, Vodiane, Shakhtarske, Novomykhailivka, Urozhaine, Staromaiorske, Velyka Novosilka, Spirne, Stupochky, Ivanivske and Andriivka, Donetsk Region; Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia Region; Novoberyslav, Lvove and Krynky, Kherson Region.

Under artillery fire were more than 120 settlements of the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv Regions.

On the Volyn and Polissia axes, the operational situation remains without significant changes.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna axes, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening axes, increases the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border.

On the Kupiansk axis, the enemy, with the support of aviation, attacked the positions of our defenders 2 times in the area of ​ ​ the village of Stelmakhivka, Luhansk Region.

On the Lyman axis, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 10 times in the areas of the village of Terny, Donetsk Region.

On the Bakhmut axis, our soldiers repelled 28 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Bilohorivka, Luhansk Region; Verkhniokamianske, Spirne, Klishchiivka, Ivankivskyi, Novyi, Donetsk Region.

On the Avdiivka axis, our defenders repelled 32 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Semenivka, Novokalynove, Ocheretyne, Berdychi, Umanske, Yasnobrodivka, Nevelske and Oleksandropil, Donetsk Region.

On the Novopavlivka axis, the Defense Forces continue to deter the enemy in the areas of the settlements of Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka, Vodiane and Urozhaine, Donetsk Region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to break through the defenses of our troops 25 times.

On the Orikhiv axis, the enemy, with the support of aviation, attacked the positions of our defenders 4 times in the area of ​ ​ Staromaiorske, Donetsk Region and Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia Region.

On the Kherson axis, the enemy does not refuse the intention to knock out our units from the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnieper. So, during the past day, the invaders carried out 3 unsuccessful attacks on the positions of our troops.

At the same time, our soldiers continue to actively inflict casualties on the occupation troops in manpower and equipment, deplete the enemy along the entire line of contact.

During the past day, the air force of the Defense Forces struck 8 areas of ​ ​ enemy personnel concentration.

Missile forces units hit 1 control point, 2 areas of personnel concentration, 1 ammunition depot, 1 air defense means, 1 area of ​ ​ enemy weapons and military equipment concentration.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, over the past day, April 20, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated another 950 russian occupiers, 16 tanks and 41 artillery systems.