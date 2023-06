Mudryk and Zabarnyi blacklisted as those who did not return to Ukraine after matches in Europe

The players of the national football team of Ukraine, Mykhailo Mudryk and Ilia Zabarnyi, were included in the list of violators, because they did not fulfill their obligations and did not return to Ukraine after international matches.

This is evidenced by the list of persons who have violated their obligations regarding the terms of return to the territory of Ukraine after the end of the sports event, a copy of which Ukrainian News Agency has obtained.

The list was compiled in accordance with the letters of the Minister of Youth and Sports of Ukraine to the State Border Guard Service regarding participation in a sports event and crossing the state border.

Among the violators is also the national team player Roman Bezus, who currently plays for the Cypriot Omonoia.

The last match of the national team of Ukraine was played on June 19 against the national team of Malta as part of the qualification for Euro-2024.

The game was hosted by the Anton Malatinsky Stadium in the city of Trnava (Slovakia).

Before that, Ukraine met with North Macedonia in Skopje.

The match took place on June 16.

The Ukrainian national team won both matches.

Earlier, on June 12, the Ukrainian national team played a friendly game with the German national team.

The match took place in Bremen.

At the club level, Mykhailo Mudryk plays for the football club Chelsea (London), and Zabarnyi for the English Bournemouth.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Shakhtar Football Club (Donetsk, Ukraine) sold Ukrainian midfielder Mykhailo Mudryk to London Chelsea for EUR 100 million.