Ukrainian fencer Olha Kharlan will have the opportunity to continue her performance at the World Fencing Championship. The International Fencing Federation overturned the decision to disqualify her, reports the portal of the Italian publication La Republica.

Olha Kharlan will be able to compete in the team competition at the World Championships in Milan, which is crucial for qualifying for the Paris Olympics in 2024.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kharlan was disqualified after she refused to shake the hand of her rival, Russian Anna Smirnova, and pointed her saber at her. The Ukrainian woman did this after finishing the fight she won. Smirnova performed under a neutral flag - this was a condition for the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes in the championship.

After that, Ukrainian users of social networks drew attention to the fact that the Russian woman was photographed with her brother, a soldier of the terrorist army of the Russian Federation, dressed in a military uniform. This photo was published on his Instagram account.

The International Fencing Federation explained the cancellation of the disqualification decision by the fact that Kharlan had the right not to shake Smirnova's hand, since the protocol for fighting the coronavirus is in effect at the event.

As the agency reported, the International Olympic Committee also qualified Kharlan to participate in the 2024 Olympics, which will be held in Paris. The organization noted that even if the saber fencer does not score the required number of points at the World Championships as a result of the disqualification, she will still be admitted to the Olympic competitions.

The Minister of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, Vadym Huttsait, noted that the Ukrainian side had warned the International Fencing Federation in advance that Ukrainian athletes would not shake hands with Russian athletes, even if they were performing under a neutral flag.