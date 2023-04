Russians And Belarusians Will Not Be Allowed To Participate In International Hockey Competitions While War In

Athletes from Russia and Belarus will not be allowed to participate in International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) tournaments while the war in Ukraine continues.

This was stated by IIHF President Luc Tardif, writes ESPN.

"I hope that Russia and Belarus will come back as soon as possible, because that will mean that the war is over. It is a matter of safety for the fans, for our teams. In any case, no visa, no travel. And no one knows how long it will continue," he said.

Currently, athletes from aggressor countries do not have the right to take part in competitions. The ban is valid until the end of 2024, but in March next year it can be reviewed: canceled or extended until the end of 2025.

Tardif stressed that he is pushing for the ban despite the fact that the International Olympic Committee is leaning towards allowing athletes from Russia and Belarus to compete in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Youth and Sports has banned national teams from competing in tournaments where Russian and Belarusian athletes will be present.

However, earlier the International Olympic Committee recommended that sports federations allow athletes from Russia and Belarus to compete, but under neutral flags.