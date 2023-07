Rada proposes to apply sanctions to 36 representatives of sports organizations of Russia and Belarus

The Verkhovna Rada asks the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to apply personal special economic sanctions to representatives of sports organizations of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus.

A total of 270 MPs voted for the draft resolution No. 9408 with the minimum required of 226.

In particular, they want to apply sanctions to:

Arkady Dvorkovich, President of the International Chess Federation;

Chairman of the Belarusian Football Federation, Vladimir Bazanov;

Maksim Agapitov, President of Weightlifting of the Russian Federation;

head of the hockey federation of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Bogdanovich;

Stanislav Pozdnyakov, president of the Russian Olympic Committee;

Deputy Minister of Sports and Tourism of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Baraulia;

President of the Paralympic Committee of Russia, Pavel Rozhkov.

It is proposed to apply sanctions for 10 years.

Among the restrictive measures against sanctioned persons:

blocking of assets - temporary restriction of a person's right to use and dispose of property belonging to him;

restriction of trade operations;

restriction, partial or complete suspension of transit of resources, flights and transportation through the territory of Ukraine;

prevention of withdrawal of capital outside Ukraine;

suspension of economic and financial obligations;

cancellation or suspension of licenses and other permits, the receipt (availability) of which is a condition for carrying out a certain type of activity.

