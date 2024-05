A view of Mt Everest, the tallest peak in the world. Photo by Xinhua

A view of Mt Everest, the tallest peak in the world. Photo by Xinhua

As many as 414 people have taken permission for expediting Mount Everest or Sagarmatha, the world's highest peak, in the spring season this year.

This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

According to the Department of Tourism, a total of 414 climbers, including 75 women and 339 men of 41 mountaineering groups, have so far been permitted for the same. The highest number of climbers (478) had obtained permission for ascent to the Mount Everest last year.

According to Section Officer at the Department, Chun Bahadur Tamang, a total of 971 mountaineers from 112 climbing group had obtained permission for ascending to 30 mountains, including the Mount Everest this season. A total royalty of Rs 674.7 million ($4,45 mln)has been so far collected from mountaineering permission. Around Rs 592.3 million has been raised from the Mount Everest alone in the season.