UEFA and Adidas unveiled the official match ball for Euro 2024 at Berlin's Olympiastadion. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

The ball is named "Fussballliebe", German for "love of football". Illustrations of each of the tournament's stadiums appear on the ball alongside the name of each host city.

"When designing this official match ball, we were inspired by the energy and diversity of the tournament and the love that Europe has for football. With that in mind, we hope Fussballliebe will bring joy wherever it's kicked", – said Sam Handy, vice president of product and design at Adidas Football.

UEFA Euro 2024 will take place next summer across ten cities in Germany, namely Berlin, Cologne, Dortmund, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Gelsenkirchen, Hamburg, Leipzig, Munich and Stuttgart.