China aims to develop outdoor sports into a three-trillion-yuan (about 418 billion U.S. dollars) industry by 2025, according to an action plan released by the government. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

The action plan, which covers the period from 2023 to 2025, seeks to boost the construction of outdoor sports facilities and improve outdoor sports services.

The plan proposes that by 2025, the newly constructed outdoor sports facilities and the quality of services will be able to effectively cater to public demand as more population groups engage in outdoor sports activities. Meanwhile, outdoor sports events will be further enriched, and the nation's related safety supervision policies will be improved.

The action plan identified multiple specific tasks that are to be carried out over the next three years. These tasks include the promotion of green development by properly utilizing natural resources, the construction of sports parks and a national trail system, and enhancing facilities for a wide range of outdoor activities such as ice and snow sports, mountain sports, water sports and camping.

The action plan was jointly issued by five government departments, including the National Development and Reform Commission, the General Administration of Sport of China, the Ministry of Natural Resources, the Ministry of Water Resources, and the National Forestry and Grassland Administration.