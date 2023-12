The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine instructed to develop the procedure for the admission of spectators to the stands.

The portal of the Ministry of Youth and Sports informs about this.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and security agencies will work on the procedure for the admission of fans. These agencies, together with regional military administrations, have already begun to develop an algorithm that will make sports events "accessible and as safe as possible for spectators."

The leadership of the Ministry of Youth and Sports expects that the admission of spectators to the stands "will help develop the sports industry, improve the financial condition of sports organizations, and charge fans with emotions that can only be obtained at the stadium."