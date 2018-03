Cabinet Cancels Reformation Of State Fiscal Service And State Customs Service

Politics

EU Association Plan Envisages Reforming SBU Before 2018

Politics

Rada Decides To Create E-Health Care System

Politics

Cabinet Registers Pension Reform Bills At Rada

Economy

Cabinet Takes Into Consideration Not All Recommendations Of National Reforms Council Regarding Pension Reform

Politics

Cabinet Reallocates UAH 747 Million To Finance Reforming Of Regional Healthcare Systems

Economy

World Bank, Swiss Cooperation Office To Allocate USD 2.6 Million To Healthcare Reform In Poltava, Lviv Regions

Economy

Avakov Announces Agreement With Japan To Cooperate In National Police Reform

World

Cabinet Approves Draft Tax Reform

Politics

Cabinet To Table Draft Tax Reform In Rada Before October 22

Politics

Groysman For Change Of Tax Administration

Politics

EU To Allocate EUR 1.3 Million Of Expert Assistance In Reformation Of State Border Service Of Ukraine