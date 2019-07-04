subscribe to newsletter
25.85 26.2
28.95 29.65
˟
  • Home
  • News
  • Economy
  • NSDC To Create Coordination Center For Reforming Of Ukroboronprom
04 July 2019, Thursday, 14:55 16
Economy 2019-07-04T22:04:15+03:00
Ukrainian news
NSDC To Create Coordination Center For Reforming Of Ukroboronprom

NSDC To Create Coordination Center For Reforming Of Ukroboronprom

Oleksandr Danyliuk, secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), states intention to create a Coordination Center for reforming the Ukroboronprom state concern.

The press service of the NSDC said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“The secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Danyliuk, said that the Coordination Center for the implementation of defense industry reforms will be created as a working body of the NSDC of Ukraine, whose priority task will be to reform the Ukroboronprom State Concern. The secretary of the National Security and Defense Council said this during an interdepartmental meeting on reforming of the defense industry complex," the statement reads.

According to the statement, the meeting was attended by the Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Trade, the Chairperson of the State Audit Service, representatives of the Supervisory Board and the leadership of Ukroboronprom and experts of the NSDC Staff.

It is reported that the coordination center should carry out a quick and comprehensive analysis of the current situation, choose the optimal model for reforming of the defense industry, in particular, completely eliminating the likelihood of corruption and the participation of politicians in this industry, and effectively coordinate the implementation of reforms.

The participants decided to develop a program to reform the management of the concern and introduce legislative initiatives in the defense industry, to create a working mechanism of public control.

Meetings of the group will be held on a regular basis.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers again allocated the money for the audit of the Ukroboronprom state concern, increasing the amount from UAH 32 million to UAH 32.5 million.

On May 22, the Cabinet of Ministers decided to allocate UAH 32 million for the audit of Ukroboronprom.

However, on June 14, former Minister of Economic Development and Trade and member of the Ukroboronprom supervisory board Aivaras Abromavicius, referring to information in the media about the Cabinet of Ministers’ cancellation of the decision to allocate money for the concern’s audit, complained about the resistance of the system to changes on Twitter.

Больше новостей о: NSDC reform Oleksandr Danyliuk UkrOboronProm Coordination Center

Archive
News
Court Obliges CEC To Re-Draw Parties In Rada Election 20:34
European Council President Tusk, European Commission President Juncker, EU High Representative Mogherini, European Commissioner Hahn To Attend Ukraine-EU Summit In Kyiv On July 8 20:30
Foreign Ministry: Joint Statement Expected To Be Adopted, 5 Financial Agreements Signed At July 8 Ukraine-EU Summit 20:27
SBU Detains Ex-Head Of DPR Air Defense Brigade, Court Orders His Arrest 20:18
Poll: Servant Of People Will Win 42.3% Of Votes In Rada Election, Opposition Platform 13.4%, European Solidarity 8.3%, Batkivschyna 7.2%, Holos 7.2% 20:14
more news
Finance Ministry: Ukraine Needs To Pay USD 2.7 Billion On Foreign Debt By 2020 18:56
Supreme Court Considers CEC Responsible For Decision To Register Kliuev And Sharii As MP Candidates For Snap Parliamentary Election 18:53
TCG Achieves No Progress In Ceasefire Regime In Donbas For Harvesting Campaign, And In Release Of Hostages 13:22
Zelenskyy Hoping For Big Privatization Before 2020 13:41
Parubiy Asking PGO, SBU, Border Service To Provide Information About Vlogger Sharii's And Presidential Administration Ex-Head Kliuev’s Stay In Ukraine To Cancel Their Registration As MP Candidates 13:33
more news
Poll: Servant Of People Will Win 42.3% Of Votes In Rada Election, Opposition Platform 13.4%, European Solidarity 8.3%, Batkivschyna 7.2%, Holos 7.2% 20:14
Zelenskyy Hoping For Big Privatization Before 2020 13:41
SBU Detains Ex-Head Of DPR Air Defense Brigade, Court Orders His Arrest 20:18
TCG Achieves No Progress In Ceasefire Regime In Donbas For Harvesting Campaign, And In Release Of Hostages 13:22
Canada Decides To Allocate USD 45 Million To Support Ukraine 13:30
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok