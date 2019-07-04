NSDC To Create Coordination Center For Reforming Of Ukroboronprom

Oleksandr Danyliuk, secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), states intention to create a Coordination Center for reforming the Ukroboronprom state concern.

The press service of the NSDC said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“The secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Danyliuk, said that the Coordination Center for the implementation of defense industry reforms will be created as a working body of the NSDC of Ukraine, whose priority task will be to reform the Ukroboronprom State Concern. The secretary of the National Security and Defense Council said this during an interdepartmental meeting on reforming of the defense industry complex," the statement reads.

According to the statement, the meeting was attended by the Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Trade, the Chairperson of the State Audit Service, representatives of the Supervisory Board and the leadership of Ukroboronprom and experts of the NSDC Staff.

It is reported that the coordination center should carry out a quick and comprehensive analysis of the current situation, choose the optimal model for reforming of the defense industry, in particular, completely eliminating the likelihood of corruption and the participation of politicians in this industry, and effectively coordinate the implementation of reforms.

The participants decided to develop a program to reform the management of the concern and introduce legislative initiatives in the defense industry, to create a working mechanism of public control.

Meetings of the group will be held on a regular basis.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers again allocated the money for the audit of the Ukroboronprom state concern, increasing the amount from UAH 32 million to UAH 32.5 million.

On May 22, the Cabinet of Ministers decided to allocate UAH 32 million for the audit of Ukroboronprom.

However, on June 14, former Minister of Economic Development and Trade and member of the Ukroboronprom supervisory board Aivaras Abromavicius, referring to information in the media about the Cabinet of Ministers’ cancellation of the decision to allocate money for the concern’s audit, complained about the resistance of the system to changes on Twitter.