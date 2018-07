Business representatives have not yet experienced significant changes as a result of the reform of the Ukrainian judicial system.

Hanna Derevianko, the executive director of the European Business Association (EBA), stated this in comments to the Ukrainian News Agency.

"We do not feel that things have gotten better. Speaking about courts, we see the least changes there. The level of corruption there remains sufficiently high," she said.

According to Derevianko, businesses are primarily interested in changes in the operations of courts.

"We see that there have been changes in the highest echelon of the judiciary, but if you ask businesses of various levels, especially members of the EBA, one of the first problems that they draw attention to are the courts, which have undergone little changes in principle. There have been changes in the fiscal system, in deregulation, and the banking and energy spheres, but there have not been many such changes in the courts," Derevianko said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau’s Director Artem Sytnyk believes that completion of judicial reform will require four years.