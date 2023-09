List of reforms handed over to Ukraine by United States not a condition for military aid - The White House

The list of priority reforms handed over by the United States of America for the fastest possible integration of Ukraine into Europe is not a condition for further military assistance to the country.

This follows from a statement by an unnamed representative of the US National Security Council, Voice of America reports.

In particular, he said that the document is a working version of the list of priority reforms, which was submitted for "discussion and feedback."

"This list is not a condition for future military aid. Reforms are necessary for Ukraine's European integration," said a representative of the White House.

According to his information, the document prescribes reforms for a period of three, six, and 18 months. These are supervisory boards of state-owned enterprises, anti-corruption agencies, the judicial system, and defense enterprises.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Ukrayinska Pravda online publication reported with reference to its sources that the White House sent a letter to Kyiv and partners in the Coordination Platform of Donors with a list of reforms that they propose to focus on in decisions about aid to Ukraine.

Ukrayinska Pravda published its full translation, clarifying also that it is a preliminary working project.

The reforms concerned the functioning of anti-corruption bodies (SACPO, NACB, NACP), the High Council of Justice, the judicial branch of government in general, as well as supervisory boards of state-owned enterprises.

Later, the United States officially confirmed that it had sent a list of priority reforms for consideration by Kyiv and international donors.