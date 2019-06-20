Zelenskyy To Reform Administration Into Presidential Office

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy intends to reform the Presidential Administration into Office of the President.

The Zelenskyy's team posted a video of respective discussion between Zelenskyy, Head of the Presidential Administration, Andrii Bohdan, and Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration, Ruslan Riaboshapka, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In his turn, Riaboshapka said that the Office will consist of directorates.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy added he intended to lower state budget expenditures for such a body.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wants to transfer the administration.