subscribe to newsletter
26.15 26.5
29.1 29.85
˟
20 June 2019, Thursday, 13:37 17
Politics 2019-06-20T17:30:04+03:00
Ukrainian news
Zelenskyy To Reform Administration Into Presidential Office

Zelenskyy To Reform Administration Into Presidential Office

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy intends to reform the Presidential Administration into Office of the President.

The Zelenskyy's team posted a video of respective discussion between Zelenskyy, Head of the Presidential Administration, Andrii Bohdan, and Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration, Ruslan Riaboshapka, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In his turn, Riaboshapka said that the Office will consist of directorates.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy added he intended to lower state budget expenditures for such a body.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wants to transfer the administration.

Больше новостей о: President reform Presidential Administration Volodymyr Zelenskyy Office of the President

Archive
News
Zelenskyy Abolishes Several Decrees, Including Fines For Cash Discipline Violation 17:59
Kistion: Gas Price For Population Should Fall In July By UAH 200-300 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters 17:52
EU Extends Sanctions Against Russia For Annexing Crimea Until June 2020 17:44
Constitutional Court Recognizes Rada Disbandment And Calling Of Snap Election Constitutional 17:41
Zelenskyy Creates Office Of President And Commission On Reorganization Of Presidential Administration 17:37
more news
Groysman signed a decree that keeps low tariffs for the population in the new electricity market - media 13:45
Medvedchuk: Russia Not Aggressor, Crimea Ukraine’s Territory 12:36
SBI Launches 5th Case Against Poroshenko Over Alleged Falsification Of Documents On Establishment Of Rada Coalition In 2016 – Presidential Administration Ex-Deputy Head Portnov 12:25
Ministry Of Defense Refutes Its Information About Zelenskyy’s Mobilization In 2014-2015 12:16
International Investigation Team: Evidence Of Russian Military Involvement In Malaysia Airlines Crash Currently Missing 18:07
more news
International Investigation Team: Evidence Of Russian Military Involvement In Malaysia Airlines Crash Currently Missing 18:07
Groysman signed a decree that keeps low tariffs for the population in the new electricity market - media 13:45
Zelenskyy To Reform Administration Into Presidential Office 13:37
Ministry Of Defense Refutes Its Information About Zelenskyy’s Mobilization In 2014-2015 12:16
SBI Launches 5th Case Against Poroshenko Over Alleged Falsification Of Documents On Establishment Of Rada Coalition In 2016 – Presidential Administration Ex-Deputy Head Portnov 12:25
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok