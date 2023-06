The Freedom of Russia Legion has announced the destruction of two Russian tanks, 1 BMP-3 (infantry fighting vehicles) and 1 BRDM (armoured reconnaissance vehicles) in the area of the Shebekino checkpoint in the Belgorod Region and published a video with equipment on fire.

This is stated in the message of the Legion on Telegram.

It is indicated that at night, Russian volunteers in the area of ​ ​ the Shebekino checkpoint destroyed 2 tanks, 1 BMP-3 and 1 BRDM using drones.

"We move on to the complete destruction of the regime. Russia will be free!" the statement said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, analysts of the Institute for the Study of War noted that the authorities of the aggressor state of the Russian Federation do not coordinate their actions and do not know how to respond to events in the Belgorod Region.

Meanwhile, in the evening of June 4, Russian Telegram channels distributed information about street battles in the village of Nova Tavolzhanka, Belgorod Region. In particular, they published videos of shootings and the movement of armed people on the streets of the village.

Also last day, Russian rebels announced that the assault detachments of the Freedom of Russia Legion and the Russian Volunteer Corps entered the suburbs of Shebekino, Belgorod Region.