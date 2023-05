In the Belgorod Region, the aggressor country of Russia announced the introduction of a legal regime of the counterterrorism operation. Earlier, units of Russian volunteer formations entered the region, now fighting continues there.

The corresponding statement was made by the governor of the Belgorod Region Vyacheslav Gladkov on Monday, May 22.

"In order to ensure the safety of citizens in the Belgorod Region, a legal regime of the counterterrorism operation has been introduced from today, which establishes special measures and temporary restrictions," Gladkov wrote.

According to him, the introduction of the CTO regime in the Belgorod Region expands the powers of security forces: from checking documents to stopping the work of "dangerous" industries.

Gladkov did not specify how long the CTO regime is being introduced in the Belgorod Region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, earlier today, May 22, the Grayvoron border point in the Belgorod Region was attacked by detachments of the Russian volunteer groups Freedom of Russia and the Russian Volunteer Corps.

As of this moment, their units were able to establish control over several settlements in the direction of Grayvoron.

According to representatives of the Freedom of Russia Legion and the Russian Volunteer Corps, they carry out an operation to "liberate" Russia from the dictatorial regime.

According to reports of Russian Telegram channels, the authorities of the village of Kozinka began a partial evacuation of the population. From the side of Belgorod, the movement of a column of buses was noticed.

We also reported that as a result of the shelling of the Grayvoron administration building, the deputy mayor of the city was wounded.

And a few hours ago, Russian Telegram channels reported that a military transport helicopter Мі-8 crashed in the Belgorod Region.