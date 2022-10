In the districts of the Belgorod Region, the Russian Federation began to install protective structures.

The governor of the region Vyacheslav Gladkov announced this on his Telegram channel, and also the Russian Interfax reported this.

"In the districts of the Belgorod Region, protective structures have begun to be installed," Gladkov said on his Telegram channel on Saturday.

Judging by the photos published by the governor, the protective structures are lines of large concrete blocks of pyramidal shape.

The Russian Interfax publication recalls that until November 6, the "yellow" (high) level of terrorist danger operating in the region was extended.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a multi-storey building was damaged in Russian Belgorod due to a rocket crash.

On October 12, in the Russian Belgorod, which borders Ukraine, the air defense system again worked.

On October 11, a fire broke out in Shebekino, Belgorod Region of Russia, at an electrical substation, of which Russian officials blamed the Ukrainian military.