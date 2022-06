The Russian media report on the explosion that occurred on the territory of a military unit in the village of Barsovo, Vladimir region. As a result, there are dead and injured.

Information about this was published by the Russian propaganda agency TASS.

"Four dead, one injured in a military unit in Barsovo. Among the dead are three servicemen, one warehouse worker," it was reported.

Another person was seriously injured in the incident. Now he is in intensive care, his condition is assessed as moderate.

According to available information, a detonation of a shell stored there occurred at the warehouse of the military unit.

The military unit where the explosion occurred is located in the village of Barsovo, Kirzhachsky district, Vladimir region, about 65 kilometers northeast of Moscow.

We will remind, earlier today, June 22, in the Rostov region of Russia there was a fire at the Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery, in the sky over which drones were noticed a few minutes before the fire.

We also reported that on May 12 in the Khabarovsk Krai of the Russian Federation in the village of Teysin there was an explosion on the territory of a military unit. Then the Russian authorities said that the incident also occurred as a result of detonation of ammunition.

And at the end of April, in the Belgorod region of Russia bordering Ukraine, there was a large-scale fire at an ammunition depot.