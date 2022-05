The morning of May 9 was brightly "highlighted" on all Russian TV channels: a group of hackers broke the system of broadcast announcements of propaganda broadcasters. Instead of the usual list of TV programs and brief stories about programs and films, there was a text about the truth about the war.

"The blood of thousands of Ukrainians and hundreds of their children killed is on your hands! No War!"

Meanwhile, social networks have already reacted to another portion of the debunking of Russian propaganda: "Russian TV broke down a little and the names of TV programs have changed to true ones."