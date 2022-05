There Can Be No Peace Treaty With Russia, Only Surrender Of Russian Federation - Danilov

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Oleksii Danilov said that Ukraine should not sign any peace agreements with the Russian Federation, an exception can only be an act of surrender of the Russian Federation. This was reported by RBC-Ukraine on Monday, May 2.

"With Russia, we can only sign its surrender. And the faster they do this, the better it will be for their country," Danilov stressed.

At the same time, the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council said that he considers the power of the Ukrainian people, and not Western partners, the greatest guarantee of security.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 2, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the issue of lifting anti-Russian sanctions that were imposed for a full-scale invasion of Ukraine is not part of the negotiation process with Russia.

On April 16, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the destruction of the defenders of Mariupol, Donetsk region, would put an end to peace negotiations between the Russian Federation and Ukraine.

On April 12, Mykhailo Podoliak, an adviser to the head of the President's Office and a member of the Ukrainian negotiating delegation, said that negotiations with the Russian Federation are very difficult as the Russian side is trying to put pressure on the process through public statements.

On April 12, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that negotiations with Ukraine "returned to an impasse."