German Chancellor Scholz Believing Russia's Recognition Of LPR And DPR Will Be Violation Of Minsk Agreements A

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz believes that Russia's recognition of the self-proclaimed Luhansk and Donetsk "People's Republics" will be a violation of the Minsk Agreements and a political disaster.

Scholz announced this at a joint press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow (Russia), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"If it is accepted what was proposed today by the parliament and it becomes a reality, then it will be a violation of the Minsk Agreements, then it will mean that the process will be interrupted, it will be a political disaster," Scholz said.

He stressed that all parties must adhere to the Minsk Agreements, this also applies to the government of Ukraine, and Russia, and Germany, and France, which are participating in the political process, and it is important that everyone contributes to their implementation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Tuesday, February 15, the State Duma of Russia asked Putin to recognize the LPR and DPR.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Russia would de facto and de jure withdraw from the Minsk Agreements if the LPR and DPR were recognized.

The Head of the European Union Delegation to Ukraine, Matti Maasikas, said that if Russia officially recognizes the LPR and DPR, additional territorial claims against Ukraine will arise.