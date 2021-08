Red Bull Ukraine Engaged In Shooting Ad On Sofiyska Square Asks Kyivans Pardon And Promises To Clean Square’s

The Red Bull Ukraine company, which was shooting an ad clip with cars drifting on Sofiyska Square in Kyiv, has asked Kyiv residents pardon and promised to clean the surface of the square from the rubber traces.

That follows from an Instagram statement by the company, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the company, the above was an oversight on their part, and they deeply regret it.

“We will do our best to restore the warm relationship with the city that we have maintained over the years,” the statement said.

According to the statement, the company was initially guided by the rule to leave the venue cleaned and in the same condition as it was before the start of the event.

Red Bull Ukraine states that this work is ongoing.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the prosecutor's office seized the cars that participated in the "drift" on Sofiyska Square in Kyiv.

Yelyzaveta Onashko, the coordinator of the shooting of the commercial on Sofiyska Square, says that the Red Bull Ukraine company, which filmed the video with drifting cars, did not receive any refusal from the authorities to carry out the shooting.

The police opened a case on the fact of an unauthorized advertising shooting with drifting cars on Sofiyska Square in Kyiv.

The Ministry of Culture and Information Policy has asked the National Police to thoroughly investigate unauthorized extreme driving on Sofiyska Square in Kyiv.

