subscribe to newsletter
26.65 27.05
29.4 29.95
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • A monument to the Holocaust victims has been unveiled in Melitopol – Boris Lozhkin
14 August 2020, Friday, 09:57 359
Politics 2020-08-15T01:30:08+03:00
Ukrainian news
A monument to the Holocaust victims has been unveiled in Melitopol – Boris Lozhkin

A monument to the Holocaust victims has been unveiled in Melitopol – Boris Lozhkin

Николай Полищук

Implementation of the project of the Jewish Confederation of Ukraine “The Righteous People of My City” goes on in Ukraine, during which streets and mini-parks are named after the Righteous Among the Nations in cities and villages, and memorial signs are installed. Melitopol in the Zaporizhia region is one more city that has joined the project. A Memorial to the victims of the Holocaust and the Righteous Among the Nations has been unveiled here, according to the information on the website of the Jewish Confederation of Ukraine with reference to Facebook of the JCU President Boris Lozhkin.

The honorary title of the Righteous Among the Nations is awarded by the Israeli Yad Vashem memorial to non-Jews who saved Jews from persecution during the Holocaust, risking their own lives.

“Like most cities in Ukraine, Melitopol also has its own Righteous. Vera Zemtseva and her daughter Alla Zemtseva-Yesipenko gave shelter to the Jewish girl Zhanna Tsyparska during the Holocaust, despite the real threat to their own lives for harboring Jews. The Memorial is also dedicated to them,” the JCU website says.

In the center of the memorial composition is the sculpture “Lament for the Unborn” by sculptor Oleksandr Diachenko. The city authorities of Melitopol have allocated a place on Hetmanska Street for the Memorial. It was namely along this street that the peaceful residents of Melitopol were led to execution during the occupation. 12,000 of the 14,000 killed peaceful residents of Melitopol were Jews.

The Jewish Confederation of Ukraine notes that a born in Melitopol member of the Supervisory Board of the JCU Volodymyr Shpilfogel became the sponsor of the installation of the Memorial in Melitopol.

It has been earlier reported that the project of the Jewish Confederation of Ukraine “The Righteous People of My City” was initiated by Boris Lozhkin at the end of 2018. As part of the project, 22 streets, 1 mini-park have already been named after the Righteous in the cities and villages in which they lived; 5 memorial signs have been installed. Now the Memorial in Melitopol has been also added to this list.

Больше новостей о:

Ukraine On Edge Of 2nd Wave Of Coronavirus – Presidential Office
Ukraine's GDP Down 11.4% In Q2
News
Ukraine On Edge Of 2nd Wave Of Coronavirus – Presidential Office 18:10
Zelenskyy Asking Rada Hold Extraordinary Meeting On August 25 To Raise Minimum Wage To UAH 5,000 From September 18:03
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Region Up 52 To 4,429 On August 13, Number Of Deaths Up 4 To 76 17:58
Zelenskyy Submits Bill On Ending Ukraine’s Participation In CIS Anti-Terrorist Center’s Operations To Rada 17:54
Ukraine's GDP Down 11.4% In Q2 17:52
more news
A monument to the Holocaust victims has been unveiled in Melitopol – Boris Lozhkin 09:57
List Of Countries Open For Ukrainian Tourists Expanded By 4 To 42 Over Week - MFA 13:44
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Growing 3rd Day In Row, Up 11.1% To 1,592 On August 12, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 15.8% To 22 13:49
Kyiv Bans Going Outside Without Documents From August 17 Due To Classification As "Yellow Zone" Of Epidemic Danger Of COVID-19 Spread 13:34
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 133 To 10,002 On August 12 – Klitschko 13:52
more news
Kyiv Bans Going Outside Without Documents From August 17 Due To Classification As "Yellow Zone" Of Epidemic Danger Of COVID-19 Spread 13:34
Minimum Wage Will Increase From September To UAH 5,000, From 2021 - To UAH 6,000, By 2022 - To UAH 6,500 - Zelenskyy 13:36
Ukrainians Reutskyi And Vasyliev Detained In Belarus Are At Ukrainian Embassy Under Protection Of Diplomats - MFA 13:42
Ukrainian Alioshyna Detained In Belarus Released, Negotiations To Release Ukrainian Shyshko Underway - Zelenskyy 13:44
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 158 To 10,160 On August 13 – Klitschko 14:00
more news
Zelenskyy Submits Bill On Ending Ukraine’s Participation In CIS Anti-Terrorist Center’s Operations To Rada
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok