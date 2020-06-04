Bakhmatyuk's UkrLandFarming boasts new equipment, updates on current sowing campaign

The UkrLandFarming group of companies, one of the largest Ukrainian agricultural holdings, owned by businessman Oleg Bakhmatyuk, made investment in its own fleet of modern agricultural equipment in the spring of 2020.

Currently, divisions of the group's five enterprises have been modernized with trailing equipment, including cultivators and seeders manufactured by John Deere, Kinze, and Great Plains. The coronavirus crisis did not halt the process: the equipment had been purchased before the quarantine began with the closure of the state borders and other obstacles.

"In the complex of works with elements of precision farming, the presence of pneumatic seeders for tillage, additionally equipped with Precision Planting sowing systems, is perhaps the most critical," UkrLandFarming's Deputy CEO for Agricultural Production Viktor Spassky said. "The precision sowing systems operating today in the holding allow sowing row crops not only qualitatively, but also differentially, i.e. with different norms depending on the characteristics of the field. Some seeders have been improved by the AgLeader system, thanks to which the norm and quality of crops is controlled online."

The atypical weather conditions of spring 2020 after a warm winter have introduced their changes to the production technology of one of the largest agricultural holdings in Ukraine. According to Spassky, "additional use of insecticides is planned to prevent the spread of pests. By the end of May, seedlings were obtained on all areas of the holding designated for spring crops. Also, various planned crop care activities are being carried out: herbicides have been added to sunflower crops, their adding to maize crops is being completed, and measures to ensure soybean purity are next in line. Timely monitoring of the state of crops allows the use of the necessary substances in accordance with the phases of plant growing. All operations to protect crops are carried out by our own agricultural machinery."

UkrLandFarming is one of Ukraine's largest agricultural holdings engaged in harvesting cereals and oilseeds, other seeds, production of eggs and egg products (Avangardco IPL), livestock, and production of meat and milk. The company includes 17 elevators, 11 agricultural clusters, 19 poultry farms, three hatcheries, 10 factories for young-stock breeding, six feed mills, three warehouses for long-term storage of eggs, the Imperovo Foods egg processing plant, the Avis and Chernobaevska full-cycle egg production facilities with a total capacity of 3.5 billion eggs per year and a livestock of 10.5 million laying hens. The holding is owned by businessman Oleg Bakhmatyuk.