SBU Puts Russian GRU Officer Ivannikov Suspected Of Being Involved In Downing Of Malaysia Airlines Plane In Do

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has put on the wanted list an officer of Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, Oleg Ivannikov, suspected of involvement in the downing of the Boeing 777 of Malaysia Airlines (flight MH17) in Donbas.

This follows from respective data posted on the official website of the Ministry of Interior Affairs of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine intends to agree with the Commonwealth of Australia, the Kingdom of Belgium, Malaysia and the Kingdom of the Netherlands on financial support to prosecution of those guilty of the downing of the Malaysia Airlines plane in Donetsk region July 17, 2014.