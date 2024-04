Condition of security in Europe is that russia not wins war in Ukraine - Macron

The condition of security in Europe is that the aggressor country russia does not win the war in Ukraine.

French President Emmanuel Macron has stated this, TF1 reports.

"An indispensable condition of our security is that Russia does not win the aggressive war it is waging in Ukraine. I fully accept the choice I made in Paris on February 26 to reintroduce strategic ambiguity," he stated.

Macron noted that Ukraine is a prerequisite for European security.

"Do we have any limits? No. And so we have to be convincing, restrain, attend and continue efforts," he said.

According to Macron, Europe should fill the content of a reliable defense of Europe, which is a condition for restoring a common security system.

"Does that mean we need a missile defence shield? Maybe. Do we need to build our defense potential for this, and if so, which one? Definitely. That is why in the coming months I will invite all our partners to create this European defense initiative," he added.

