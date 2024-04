Share:













The Security Service is increasing the list of russian facilities targeted by the Service's drones. Now the list includes large oil depots.

Political scientist Taras Zahorodnii has reported this.

The expert believes that strikes on oil depots are a continuation of the SSU's systematic work to destroy the key and budget-forming industry of russia. "The list of goals which the SSU hits is increasing. So, their drones have recently successfully attacked 13 refineries in Russia. Now the turn has come to major oil bases. In addition, let me remind you that metallurgical plants and air bases are also attacked," the political scientist emphasizes.

Zahorodnii emphasizes that in addition to the aesthetic pleasure of russian fires, there is also a purely practical aspect. "According to Western media (in particular CNN), the SSU's strikes on the oil and gas sector of the russian federation have a greater impact on the russian economy than all Western sanctions. In addition, the russian federation is forced to cover hundreds of objects in its rear. This affects the amount of russian air defense that is involved at the front - the enemy is forced to transfer air defense to the rear, which plays into the hands of Ukrainian soldiers," the expert writes.

"Not everyone likes how it burns in Russia. As evidence, the head of the SSU was "arrested" in absentia in Moscow. However, I am sure that this will not affect the continuation and intensity of special operations," the political scientist summarizes.

Recall earlier it became known that Rosneft was missing two fuel-lubricant storage and pumping bases in one night, after the SSU attack with drones - in the settlements of Yartsevo and Razdorovo, Smolensk Region. These bases stored 26,000 cubic meters of russian "combustor." After powerful explosions at the facilities, a large-scale fire and evacuation of personnel began.