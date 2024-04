Share:













Copied



The government of the terrorist country of the russian federation has approved a bill that strengthens criminal liability for "sabotage activities," the maximum punishment will be 35 years in prison, the russian propaganda portal Interfax reports, citing a source.

"The draft document notes that the government supports the bill," the source said.

According to the bill, Part 5 of Article 56 of the Criminal Code of the russian federation (Imprisonment for a certain period) will be supplemented with references to Articles 281 (Sabotage) and 281.3 (Organization of the sabotage community and participation in it). This will allow imposing the punishment provided for by these articles for up to 30 years, and for the totality of sentences - up to 35 years.

At this time, the maximum term under the article "sabotage" is 25 years in prison, a similar punishment is provided for the organization of a "sabotage community." The bill was prepared by the chairman of the State Duma Committee on Security and Anti-Corruption Vasily Piskaryov.