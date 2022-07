CF "The Future for Children" and the NOC of Ukraine organized sports events in Greece for children from Bucha

On July 26, the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine with the support of the Ukrainian Charitable Foundation "The Future for Children " and philanthropist Anatoliy Boyko organized an International project "Olympic Dreams 2022" with a friendly judo tournament among the athletes from Ukraine, Greece and Cyprus.

The grand opening of the judo tournament "Olympic Dreams 2022" was held in Loutraki (Greece) in Sport Camp of the "Youth Sports and Training Center" with the support of Sport Village and a voluntary organization in Cyprus "KEPAKY", that supports with various activities the Ukrainian refugees living on the island, and sponsored the Cypriot delegation to participate in the tournament.

"Today, child protection is the main task. We strive not only to save their lives, but also to create opportunities for their development. And the "Olympic Dreams 2022" project that we managed to organize together with the NOC of Ukraine and the "The Future for Children Foundation" is a part of the systemic work that we set up to achieve this goal. I am glad that despite the war, children were able to live this summer under a peaceful sky, playing sports and competing with each other. I believe that in the future these children will be worthy representatives of Ukraine at all sports grounds of the world", - Boyko noted.

Dimitrios Michailidis, President of the Greek Judo Federation, Anatoliy Boyko, Philanthropist and entrepreneur, Karen Balayan, participant of the 1996 Olympic Games, representative of the NOC of Ukraine in the Kyiv region

The event was attended by the guests of honor: President of the Greek Judo Federation, representatives of the NOC of Ukraine, representatives of the Foundation "The Future for Children", representatives of the municipality, representatives of the Cyprus Judo Federation and famous athletes.

Also, a two-month training camp in Greece was organized for children from the affected regions of Ukraine, particularly, the cities of Irpin, Bucha and Gostomel with the support of Anatoliy Boyko and the Charitable Foundation "The Future for Children”.