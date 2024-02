The Verkhovna Rada supported the bill on mobilization in the first reading.

243 MPs voted for the bill 10449 as a basis with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence did not amend the bill before the first reading.

Accordingly, it was adopted as a basis without any changes.

Amendments to the bill will be made until February 21, after which the bill can be brought to the session hall for approval in the second reading.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 30, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved a new bill on mobilization and sent it to the Verkhovna Rada.

The bill, in particular, provides for a number of legal restrictions for "evaders", including a ban on traveling abroad, a ban on the right to drive vehicles and the arrest of funds and other valuables, but by court decision.

The previous version of the bill provided for the same restrictions, but in an extrajudicial manner, it caused a lot of criticism in society and was withdrawn by the Government for revision.

Also, the Cabinet of Ministers proposes in the revised bill on mobilization to leave the current legal norm that disabled people of all groups, including group 3, are exempt from mobilization.

In addition, the new version of the bill on mobilization envisages lowering the mobilization age to 25 years.

The updated bill on mobilization provides for the possibility of serving electronic summonses. They will be sent to the electronic cabinet of conscripts, persons liable for military service and reservists. If the bill is passed, all men of draft age will be required to register such a cabinet.