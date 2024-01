The Cabinet of Ministers has withdrawn the bill on mobilization from the Verkhovna Rada. It will be finalized.

This was reported by RBC-Ukraine, citing sources.

According to sources of the publication, the corresponding decision was made at a government meeting.

In the near future, a revised bill will be submitted to the Rada, taking into account proposals.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 25, the Cabinet of Ministers introduced a bill on mobilization to the Rada, which in particular provided for lowering the minimum conscription age for mobilization from 27 years to 25 years, abolishing the exemption from mobilization for the 3rd group disabled people, abolishing the deferral from mobilization to those receiving the second higher education and allowing territorial recruitment and social support centers (military commissariats) to issue electronic summonses.

Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets said that the mobilization bill contains a number of norms that directly contradict the Constitution of Ukraine. In particular, we are talking about the restrictions that the bill proposes to introduce on those citizens who evade mobilization: the Cabinet of Ministers proposed to the Verkhovna Rada to prohibit evaders from driving vehicles, conducting transactions with movable and immovable property, taking loans and disposing of funds.

Also today, January 11, the head of the Servant of the People faction, David Arakhamia, said that the mobilization bill was withdrawn from consideration in the parliament hall on January 11 and returned to the initiator.

"Based on the results of the meeting, the bill is returned to the initiator. At the same time, we transmit the proposals developed at the committee and in working groups," Arakhamia said.