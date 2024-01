In finalized mobilization bill Cabinet proposes to leave exemption from mobilization of persons with 3rd group

The Cabinet of Ministers proposes to the Verkhovna Rada in the finalized mobilization bill to leave the current norm of the law that disabled people of all groups, including the 3rd group, have an exemption from mobilization.

This is stated in bill No. 10449, registered with the Rada on January 30.

If, in the previous version of the bill, the Cabinet of Ministers proposed leaving an exemption from mobilization for disabled people only of the 1st and 2nd groups, now it is proposed to leave the current norm of the law providing for exemption for all disabled people.

At the same time, the Cabinet of Ministers left in the bill a norm according to which the concept of "limited fitness for military service" is abolished. A person may now be fit, or unfit for military service, or temporarily unfit as needing treatment.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 30, the Cabinet of Ministers introduced a revised bill on mobilization to parliament.

It, in particular, provides for a number of legal restrictions for "evaders," including the prohibition of travel abroad, the prohibition of the right to drive vehicles and the imposition of arrest on funds and other values, but by court order.

The previous version of the bill provided for the same restrictions, but out of court, it caused a lot of criticism in society and was withdrawn by the Government for revision.