It becomes known what restrictions are proposed to be introduced for evaders in updated mobilization bill

The Cabinet of Ministers has introduced an updated bill on mobilization to the Verkhovna Rada. The document proposes to introduce a number of measures of influence that will be applied against those who evade mobilization.

This is evidenced by the text of the bill published on the website of the Rada.

The document states that if a citizen who previously received a summons did not voluntarily appear in the territorial center of recruitment and social support (military commissariat) within 10 calendar days, the military commissariat will appeal to the court regarding the restriction against this citizen in the following:

temporary restriction of such a citizen in the right to leave Ukraine - for a period before the fulfillment of obligations under such a requirement;

temporary restriction of such a citizen in the right to drive vehicles - for a period before the fulfillment of obligations under such a requirement;

seizure of funds and other values ​ ​ of such a citizen in accounts and in custody with banks or other financial institutions, non-bank payment service providers, or on electronic money stored on electronic wallets from electronic money issuers, in securities accounts in depository institutions, for the period before the fulfillment of obligations on such a requirement.

The document also states that the above restrictions will be withdrawn in the case of:

performance by a citizen of the duty(s) specified in the requirement;

arrival of the citizen in the territorial center of recruitment and social support, the head of which issued the requirement, or a foreign diplomatic institution of Ukraine, if the citizen is abroad;

court decision on dissatisfaction with the requirements of the territorial center of recruitment and social support provided for in part four of this article.

It is noted that citizens can appeal the decision on restrictions in court.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the updated mobilization bill provides for the possibility of serving electronic summonses.

They will come to the electronic office of conscripts, persons liable for military service and reservists. In case of adoption of the bill, all men of draft age will be required to register in such a cabinet.

Recall that on Tuesday, January 30, the Cabinet of Ministers approved an updated bill on mobilization and submitted it to the Verkhovna Rada.