They will mobilize from age of 25, not from 27. New mobilization bill

The new version of the mobilization bill provides for a reduction in the mobilization age to 25 years.

This is stated in bill No. 10449, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is assumed that persons who have reached the age of 25 are registered with the military, which means that they are subject to mobilization.

Also, those who have completed basic military service, which can be completed up to 25 years, the period of its passage is 3 months during martial law, are subject to mobilization.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers introduced an updated bill on mobilization to the Verkhovna Rada. The document proposes to introduce a number of measures of influence that will be applied against those who evade mobilization.

The updated mobilization bill provides for the possibility of serving electronic summonses.

They will come to the electronic office of conscripts, persons liable for military service and reservists. In case of adoption of the bill, all men of draft age will be required to register in such a cabinet.

Recall that on Tuesday, January 30, the Cabinet of Ministers approved an updated bill on mobilization and submitted it to the Verkhovna Rada.