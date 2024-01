The Cabinet of Ministers has introduced an updated bill on mobilization to the Verkhovna Rada. It provides for the presentation of summonses through the electronic cabinet of conscripts, persons liable for military service and reservists.

This is evidenced by the text of the corresponding bill published on the website of the Rada.

In case of adoption of the bill, territorial recruitment and social support centers (military commissariats) will have the opportunity to submit summonses through the electronic cabinet.

The day of delivery of such a summons will be the day of receipt by employees of a territorial recruitment and social support center of the message that the summons was delivered to the electronic cabinet.

At the same time, if the summons was delivered in the electronic cabinet after 5 p.m., then it will be considered handed over on the working day following the day it was sent.

The following is recognized as valid reasons for a citizen failing to appear within the period defined in the summons, which are confirmed by the documents of the relevant authorized state bodies:

a nature obstruction, illness of the citizen, actions of the aggressor country or other circumstances that deprived him of the opportunity to personally arrive at the specified point and time;

death of his close relative (parents, wife (husband), child, cousin, sister, grandfather, grandmother) or close relative of his wife (husband).

Citizens who receive a summons are obliged to inform the military commissariat about the reasons for failing to appear within three days from the date and time of arrival specified in the summons.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, today, January 30, it became known that the Cabinet of Ministers approved a new bill on mobilization and sent it to the Verkhovna Rada.

Recall that Forbes previously reported that in the mobilization bill, parliamentarians proposed to establish a monthly payment that will guarantee a delay from mobilization.