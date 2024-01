The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved a new bill on mobilization and sent it to the Verkhovna Rada.

This was announced by Oleksii Honcharenko, a member of the Verkhovna Rada from the European Solidarity faction, in his Telegram channel.

"The Cabinet of Ministers approved the new bill on mobilization and sent it to the Verkhovna Rada," he wrote.

Later, Honcharenko added that the text of the bill is not yet available.

"As soon as it happens, I will let you know right away," summed up the MP.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 25, the Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a bill on mobilization, which, in particular, provided for reducing the minimum conscription age for mobilization from 27 years to 25 years, canceling the exemption from mobilization for the disabled of the 3rd group, canceling the postponement of mobilization for those who receive second higher education and allow territorial recruitment and social support centers (military commissariats) to issue electronic summonses.

Subsequently, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, stated that the bill on mobilization contains a number of norms that directly contradict the Constitution of Ukraine. In particular, it is about restrictions that the bill proposes to introduce for those citizens who will evade mobilization: evaders to be prohibited from carrying out transactions with movable and immovable property, driving personal transport and using money.

On January 11, the Cabinet of Ministers withdrew the bill on mobilization from the Verkhovna Rada for revision. Later that day, Defense Minister Rustem Umierov said that his team had already prepared a new version of the bill on mobilization, taking into account all the proposals.

In addition, the member of the Verkhovna Rada from the European Solidarity faction Oleksii Honcharenko stated that the parliament will consider the bill on mobilization on February 6, at the beginning of the new session.