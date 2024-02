Planet Labs satellite images for January 31 of the crash site of the russian Il-76 military transport plane near Belgorod, the aggressor state of the russian federation, have appeared.

They appeared at the disposal of Skhemy (Schemes) of Radio Svoboda.

So, it is noted that the trail left by the plane when it fell extends for about 500 meters.

Planet Labs satellite image of the Il-76 crash site in the Belgorod Region of the russian federation. Photo: Skhemy

Recall, on the morning of February 24, residents of the Belgorod Region of the russian federation reported a plane crash in the Korochansky District.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces made an official statement that the Armed Forces of Ukraine will continue to take measures to destroy means of delivery, control over the airspace to destroy the terrorist threat, including in the Belgorod-Kharkiv direction.

Later, the Armed Forces confirmed the fact that the Il-76 had fallen. It was reported that, according to sources, the plane could carry shells for the S-300.

At the same time, russian officials and propagandists began to claim that there were allegedly 65 captured Ukrainian servicemen on board the plane, who were being transported to the Belgorod Region for exchange.

The Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine confirmed that an exchange of prisoners was planned for January 24, but it did not take place. In addition, the thwarted exchange of prisoners, which was planned for January 24, was supposed to be one of the largest in the history of a full-scale war. The Defense Intelligence also stated that Ukraine does not have reliable and comprehensive information about who exactly was on board the russian Il-76 aircraft and how many.

Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, reported that some Ukrainian prisoners of war, who, according to the aggressor state of russia, were on the plane, have already been exchanged.

Later, the Defense Intelligence stated that high-ranking officials of the russian federation were supposed to be on board the plane, but at the last moment the FSB forbade them to board.

The Security Service of Ukraine opened a criminal investigation into the plane crash of the IL-76 aircraft of the russian Air Force in the Belgorod Region of russia.

At the same time, the aggressor state russia did not show readiness to hand over to Ukraine the bodies of prisoners of war who were allegedly on board the Il-76 military transport plane.

On January 31, an exchange of prisoners took place, 207 Ukrainians returned home from russian captivity. Among the exchanged prisoners, there were no people who were allegedly on the downed Il-76 plane of the russian federation.