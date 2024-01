Il-76 aircraft crash. Russian VIPs were supposed to be on board, at last moment they were forbidden to board -

High-ranking officials of the russian federation were supposed to be on board the Il-76 plane that fell in the Belgorod Region, but at the last moment the FSB forbade them to board.

The representative of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine Andrii Yusov has said this in a comment to Radio Svoboda.

According to him, this became known to Ukrainian intelligence after the crash of the plane.

"On board really had to be several official VIPs from the military-political representation of the aggressor state. Their names are known and will be named, materials will be provided as part of an international investigation. But at the last moment, the FSB actually ordered them not to board this board and use other modes of transport. This information has already been clarified after the incident occurred, "says Yusov.

He also adds that russian rescuers were not allowed to inspect the crash site of the plane.

"Representatives of the russian Ministry of Emergency Situations who came to the scene were actually expelled by representatives of the FSB and the military, and they were not given the opportunity to carry out, according to the protocol, an inspection of the place and localization of this accident," said the representative of the Defense Intelligence.

Yusov also says that no remains of human bodies are visible in the video from the plane crash site. And only five bodies were delivered to the local morgue in Belgorod the day before.

"It is known from agency data in particular that as of yesterday, only five bodies had come to the Belgorod morgue. Actually, this number corresponds to the number of crew personnel of that very Il-76, that very aircraft that was part of the russian Military Space Forces," he says.

Recall that the SSU is investigating the crash of the Il-76 plane in the Belgorod Region of the russian federation.