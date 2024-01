The Armed Forces confirmed the fact of the downfall of the Russian Il-76, — media

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) confirmed the fall of a russian transport plane, Il-76 near the Belgorod region.

This follows from an article by the Ukrayinska Pravda online publication with reference to sources in the General Staff.

The AFU say the plane was transporting missiles to the S-300 anti-aircraft systems that are shelling Kharkiv.

On the morning of February 24, residents of the Belgorod Oblast of russia reported about the crash of the plane. The governor of the Belgorod Oblast, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said that rescuers are already on their way to the crash site.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the downing of the russian transport plane was preceded by the destruction of the IL-22 air command post over the Sea of Azov.

AFU Air Force Spokesperson, Yurii Ihnat, reported that the affected IL-22 air control center of the enemy landed in the russian city of Anapa, Krasnodar Krai, russia, but it is not subject to recovery.

In addition, in August of last year, a group of Ukrainian intelligence agents penetrated the territory of russia, destroyed a TU-22M3 aircraft, and disabled two more. The group was commanded by Colonel Oleh Babii.