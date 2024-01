More than 200 Ukrainians return from captivity today. Among them are defenders of Mariupol and Zmiyinyi

Today, January 31, 207 Ukrainians returned home from russian captivity.

This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Ours are at home. 207 guys. We are returning despite everything. We remember each and every prisoner. Soldiers and civilians. We have to return everyone. We are working on it," the President wrote.

As the head of the President's Office, Andrii Yermak, said, among the returning Ukrainians are soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard, the State Border Guard Service, as well as the National Police - privates, sergeants and officers. Among the soldiers are the defenders of Mariupol who were on Azovstal, the Zmiyinyi Island, as well as those who fought on a number of axes.

According to Dmytro Lubinets, the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, today was the 50th exchange of prisoners between Ukraine and russia.

"The guys, who heard the voices of their relatives today for a long time, were filled with emotions. The families who are waiting for their parents, sons, brothers reacted no less emotionally to the calls," Lubinets noted and added that rest and rehabilitation await the soldiers.

It will be recalled that the thwarted exchange of prisoners, which was planned for January 24, was supposed to be one of the largest in the history of a full-scale war.