Il-76 aircraft crash. Thwarted exchange was supposed to be one of largest during full-scale war - Defense Int

The representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Andrii Yusov has said that the disrupted exchange of prisoners, which was scheduled for January 24, should have been one of the largest in the history of the full-scale war.

He said this on the air of the telethon.

“We will not give an exact figure. And before the exchange, until it happens, such things are not practiced. But it should have been one of the biggest exchanges in the history of the full-scale war. And in fact, it should have been, we can say, the jubilee one - the 50th, but, unfortunately, it did not take place," he said.

Speaking about the lists of Ukrainian prisoners of war published by russian propagandists, the representative of the Defense Intelligence informed that all information that appears from official and unofficial sources is being studied. In addition, according to him, communication with the families of prisoners is taking place.

"That is, lists that appear through the sources of russian propaganda, they appear in order to protest and provoke a reaction. We will not comment on them (the lists - Ed.)," the representative of the Defense Intelligence emphasized.

Yusov stressed that if the aggressor state of the russian federation wants to officially publish the lists, it should do so through structures that are tangent to working with prisoners of war - the Ministry of Defense, special services, humanitarian headquarters, etc.

"Of course, then there will be official comments. Now this is deliberate information and psychological work of the enemy," he added.

Recall that on the morning of February 24, information appeared on social networks and the media about the crash of the russian Il-76 military transport plane in the Belgorod Region.

The Defense Intelligence of Ukraine said that on the same January 24, a prisoner exchange was to take place, which allegedly did not take place due to the downing of the russian Il-76 plane. According to the aggressor state of the russian federation, there were allegedly Ukrainian prisoners on board.

The Defense Intelligence stressed that Ukraine does not have reliable and comprehensive information about who was on board the russian plane Il-76 and in what number.

Meanwhile, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets said that some Ukrainian prisoners of war, who, according to the aggressor state of russia, were aboard the Il-76 plane, had already been exchanged.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, commenting on information about the alleged downing of a russian plane with Ukrainian prisoners, said that it was necessary to establish all the facts and that Ukraine would insist on an international investigation.

The Security Service of Ukraine opened criminal proceedings on the fact of a crash of the russian Il-76 plane in the Belgorod Region of russia.