Russia not ready to hand over bodies of prisoners who seemed to be on Il-76 plane - Yusov

The aggressor state of russia did not show readiness to transfer to Ukraine the bodies of prisoners of war who were allegedly on board the Il-76 military transport plane that crashed near Belgorod.

The speaker of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Andrii Yusov announced this in a comment to Suspilne.

Yusov noted that so far russia has not confirmed its own statements that on board the Il-76 military transport plane there were captured Ukrainians.

"It is a statement of Russia that our prisoners were there, and so far we can analyze only from their words. There is currently no readiness to transfer bodies from that side. Nevertheless, on our part, such work continues. If the worst is confirmed, we will do our best to take our defenders with a shield or on a shield," he said in a comment to Suspilne.

Yusov stressed that the reaction of the russian federation to the circumstances of the disaster "was provocative," since a silence regime was not declared over Belgorod, and russia did not inform in advance about flights for transporting prisoners.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the representative of the M Defense Intelligence Andrii Yusov said that the disrupted exchange of prisoners, which was scheduled for January 24, should have been one of the largest in the history of full-scale war.

Yusov also stated that high-ranking officials of the russian federation should have been on board the Il-76 plane that crashed in the Belgorod Region, but at the last moment the FSB forbade them to board.

The Security Service of Ukraine opened criminal proceedings on the fact of a crash of the Il-76 plane of the russian Aerospace Forces in the Belgorod Region of russia.