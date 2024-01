The Armed Forces of Ukraine will continue to take measures to destroy the means of delivery, control the airspace to destroy the terrorist threat, including in the Belgorod-Kharkiv direction.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released the corresponding statement on Wednesday, January 24.

The General Staff noted that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are taking all measures to protect Ukraine and Ukrainians. The aggressor state russia continues terror and murder because it cannot achieve results on the battlefield. In the Kharkiv Region, over the past week, the enemy launched 19 missile attacks with the use of 26 S-300 surface-to-air missile systems; 3 Iskander-M ballistic missile systems. As a result, 16 people were killed, including one child, 78 people were injured. 13 buildings were destroyed, including one hospital, three educational institutions, six residential buildings.

"In order to reduce the missile threat, the Armed Forces of Ukraine not only control the airspace, but also monitor in detail the launch points of missiles and the logistics of their supply, especially with the use of military transport aviation. The recorded intensity of shelling is directly connected with the increase in the number of military transport aircraft that have recently been sent to the airfield of Belgorod.

With this in mind, the Armed Forces of Ukraine will continue to take measures to destroy delivery vehicles, control airspace to destroy the terrorist threat, including in the Belgorod-Kharkiv direction," the statement said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the morning of February 24, residents of the Belgorod Region of the aggressor state of russia reported the crash of an aircraft.

A little later, the Ukrainian Pravda publication, citing sources in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reported that the Ukrainian military confirmed the fall of a russian plane in the Belgorod Region.

At the same time, Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the Office of the President, said that Ukraine would provide official comments after receiving necessary information.