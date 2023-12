The Cabinet of Ministers proposes to the Verkhovna Rada to prohibit persons who have not fulfilled the obligations of Part 3 of Article 22 of the Law "On Mobilization Training and Mobilization", to limit the right to drive their own vehicles and obtain driver's licenses, to prohibit the right to use and dispose of funds, to conduct transactions with movable and immovable property.

This is stated in the bill 10378, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Part 3 of Article 22 of the Law "On Mobilization Training and Mobilization" stipulates that during mobilization, citizens are obliged to appear to military units or assembly points of the territorial recruitment and social support center within the time limits specified in the documents they received (mobilization orders, summonses by heads of territorial recruitment and social support centers).

The Government also proposes to the Verkhovna Rada to prohibit persons who have not appeared on summonses from traveling abroad, conducting consular operations, concluding credit agreements and loan agreements, as well as suspending benefits and services from the state.

Such persons must be entered in the Unified Register of Debtors.

Restrictions on "evaders" will be suspended, and such citizens themselves will be excluded from the Register of Debtors after fulfilling their obligations under a summons or mobilization order.

As reported, the Cabinet of Ministers proposes to the Verkhovna Rada to allow the territorial recruitment and social support centers to issue electronic summons.