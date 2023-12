The Cabinet of Ministers has suggested that the Verkhovna Rada allow territorial recruitment and social support centers (military commissariats) to issue electronic summonses.

This is stated in the bill No. 10378, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As noted in the comparative table to the document, the summons to the territorial recruitment and social support center can be handed to a citizen personally:

- in the premises of the territorial recruitment and social support center by representatives of the territorial recruitment and social support center;

- at the place of residence (stay) by representatives of the territorial recruitment and social support center or by police officers;

- at the place of work by representatives of the territorial recruitment and social support center, employer or police officers;

- in public places by representatives of the territorial recruitment and social support center or police officers.

A summons to the territorial recruitment and social support center can be sent to a citizen through the electronic office of the conscript, a person liable for military service and reservist or by e-mail.

Valid reasons for a citizen's failing to arrive within the period defined in the summons, which are confirmed by the relevant documents, are recognized as follows:

- a natural disaster, illness of a citizen or other circumstances that deprived the person of the opportunity to personally arrive at the specified point and term;

- death of the person’s close relative (parents, wife (husband), child, cousin, sister, grandfather, grandmother) or close relative of the person’s wife (husband).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers has suggested that the Verkhovna Rada lower the conscription age from 27 to 25 years.