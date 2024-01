Verkhovna Rada Member from the European Solidarity faction Oleksii Honcharenko claims that the parliament will consider a bill on mobilization on February 6.

He wrote about this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On February 6, the bill on mobilization will be considered in the Rada. Why on 6? Because this is the beginning of a new session. The first Tuesday of February - in accordance with the Constitution, a new session of the Verkhovna Rada begins," he wrote.

According to him, this weekend a meeting of the Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence is planned, at which the proposals and comments of the factions to the bill should be considered.

Honcharenko noted that the government will try to register a new version of the mobilization bill under the old number to speed up the procedure for entering the hall.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 11, Defense Minister Rustem Umierov said that his team had already prepared a new version of the mobilization bill, taking into account all the proposals.