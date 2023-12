Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, stated that the bill on mobilization contains a number of norms that directly contradict the Constitution of Ukraine.

Lubinets made a corresponding statement on the air of the national telethon.

According to him, it is about the restrictions that the bill proposes to introduce for those who evade mobilization.

"This is a direct provision of the Constitution: a person cannot be limited in his rights. If a person officially owns, for example, a house, we cannot legally prohibit him from selling this house or buying another. This would directly contradict the Constitution," Lubinets said.

He added that there really is a rule that directly allows limiting rights under martial law. But the rights of citizens cannot be limited completely.

Lubinets believes that Ukraine cannot turn into the russian federation, against which it is fighting.

We will remind you that on December 25, the Cabinet of Ministers submitted the bill 10378 to the Verkhovna Rada, which proposes to make significant changes to the mobilization procedure.

Among other things, the authors of the bill propose to introduce sanctions against Ukrainians who evade conscription.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, they want to restrict the right to drive own vehicles and obtain driver's licenses for Ukrainians who evade mobilization, to prohibit the right to use and dispose of funds, to conduct transactions with movable and immovable property.

We also reported that the Cabinet of Ministers proposed a tenfold increase in fines for violating military records from UAH 1,700 to UAH 17,000.